Sowunmi Emerges PDP Candidate at Parallel Primary in Ogun



James Sowole in Abeokuta

Chief Segun Sowunmi, has emerged as the Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ogun State.



Sowunmi emerged at a parallel primary of the party, held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ogun State Council, Iwe Iroyin, Abeokuta.



He defeated two other candidates, Jimmy Lawal and Hon Ladi Adebutu.

The results of the primary, which drew delegates from the 20 local government areas of Ogun State, showed that Sowunmi scored 554 votes, Lawal scored 30 votes while Adebutu scored 15 votes and 3 votes voided.



The results of the primary, were announced by Hon Abayomi Daniel, who supervised the exercise.

As at the time of filling this report, accreditation of delegates, just concluded, at the auditorium of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), also in Abeokuta.

