Primary: Dattijo Canvasses for Delegates’ Votes



Two-time Commissioner for Budget and Planning in Kaduna State, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, popularly known as Dattijo, has appealed to delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to elect credible leaders in the primary of the party.

Dattijo, who is contesting for the Kaduna Central senatorial seat, in a voice note in Hausa shared on Tuesday, said the primary offers an opportunity for the people to choose their representatives in the state.

The experienced development expert also appealed to the delegates to elect him as their representative for Kaduna Central senatorial district.

“My name is Mohammed Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, the Senatorial aspirant for Kaduna Central.

“I am calling on all delegates and various leaders to vote for those who have credibility to represent the people as their senator.

“This is a great opportunity for delegates to select their representatives in the Kaduna senatorial zone.

“I am pleading for your support in the forthcoming primaries,” he said.

Dattijo recently stepped down from the governorship election in the state following the endorsement of Senator Uba Sani by Governor Nasir El-rufai.

Muhammad is a prince of the Zazzau Emirate, drawing his royal lineage from the late Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Dalhatu Usman Yero of the Fulato-Borno ruling dynasty of Zazzau.

The international development expert was recently appointed as an associate and founding member of Dunning Africa Center by the prestigious Henley Business School, University of Reading, United Kingdom.

In 2018, he was appointed by the World Bank as a member of its Expert Advisory Council on citizen engagement.

