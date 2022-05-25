Presidency: Perpetrators of Barbarous Killings in S’east will Be Hounded by Security Forces



* Warns against hasty reaction to viral video



Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Presidency has reacted to the alleged recent killings of non-indigenes in South-east zone with an assurance that the security agencies will go after the suspected killers.

While saying the incident is being investigated to determine its factuality, it also warned against any hasty reaction by the public to the viral cruel video of the said killings being circulated on social media.

The Presidency, in a release issued Wednesday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, warned the perpetrators of the dastardly act to expect appropriate response from the military and security agencies.

It also cautioned against any knee-jerk reactions, creation of panic, disruption of lives and livelihoods, or even retaliatory violence following the viral videos of the alleged killings of non-indigenes by the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and its mother terrorist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The release stated further: “While expert agencies are now verifying the factuality and veracity of the claims that accompany the horrid pictures being circulated, we call on all citizens to avoid hasty steps or conclusions that could exacerbate the situation, and on the contrary, keep to a line of conduct that will help the law to take its proper course.

“The Presidency also cautions the public against the indiscriminate sharing of posts on social media so as to deny vested interests who seek to divide us and create disturbance the chance to do so.

“In the issuance of his very strong condemnation of the wild, ‘barbarous and wanton killings of innocent people’ in the South-east as well as the other parts of the country, which he described as ‘deeply distressing’, President Muhammadu Buhari warned the perpetrators of the acts to expect tough response from the security forces.”

