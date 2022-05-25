Plateau Lawmaker Donates N12.5m for Indigent Students’ Scholarship

Seriki Adinoyi

​

A member representing Langtang Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Beni Lar, has donated N12.5 million to set up a scholarship programme for indigent students of her constituency.

She also assured the people of her resolve to facilitate the establishment of a federal institution in the constituency to cater to the youths’ educational needs of the area and the surrounding localities.

Lar made the donation at Langtang mini stadium in Langtang town, Plateau state, during the 2022 Illum O’’Tarok annual cultural festival of the Tarok people.

The lawmaker, accompanied by the chairman of Langtang North LGC, Hon. Joshua Ubandoma Laven, and retired AVM Napoleon Bali, called for unity among the Tarok people. She warned that politics should not divide them.

​On the need to promote the educational advancement of the people, the lawmaker described education as the bedrock for the future of any society, adding that as a lawyer and parliamentarian, she is a product of education.

“As a way of demonstrating my commitment to promoting the educational advancement of Tarok youths, I donate the sum of N10 million and another N2.5 million to set up a scholarship trust fund to assist indigent students in their academic pursuit,” she stated.

