Ooni awards NYC, others at the 2022 Royal African Young Leadership Forum Award

Folalumi Alaran

The Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty

Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, OJAJA II, has awarded the General Secretary Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, Dr. Raymond Edoh, at the 2022 Royal African Young Leadership Forum Award, for his resilient and effort on the young people of Nigeria.

This was coming after Dr. Raymond Edoh, was honoured with a Global award, for “African Outstanding Humanitarian”, the first to be awarded of such in the whole of west African.

Ooni of Ife lauds his efforts in the African Space and his resilient quest to build an empire of young leaders with a target of safeguarding the future of the African continent.

Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, OJAJA II while presenting the award to Raymond, in his words, “all the award recipients like Raymond are on the road, prepared for Nigeria and African leadership. These young ones will change the narrative of leadership”, Ooni of Ife said.

Speaking further, “I am a servant leader and felt not used enough. I urge the youths to legitimately climb my back to cross any bridge”, Ooni said.

Reacting to the award, Dr. Raymond Edoh expressed deep gratitude to the Ooni of Ife, the entire African youths, specifically the Nigerian Youths for believing in him to have passed through all the screening stages, saying “And I want to re-dedicate this award to the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty

Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, OJAJA II, and the entire African youths”

“I felt really encouraged by this and I would continue to remain at the service of every youth in Nigeria and Africa at large, same as our father the imperial majesty says and I quote, “I’m your servant I don’t feel used enough, use me”, and he further says “climb my back.”

