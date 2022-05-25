Nico Dorja announces live virtual concert

Nico Dorja is going virtual.

The Johannesburg artist will headline his first live virtual concert on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 6 p.m. ET. Tickets are priced at $15 and will soon be made available for sale. Once purchased, fans will receive a single-use unique code to watch the live performance.

Earlier this month, Dorja shared his 2022 opener, the Bobby Coms–produced number entitled “We Move” released via J Dorj World Entertainment.

He is now readying his self-titled debut album, Dorja 101 for release by the end of summer.

