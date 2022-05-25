N3bn Projects I Attracted Will Ease My Reelection, Says Ekiti Senator





Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Senator Representing Ekiti North Senatorial District, Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi, has disclosed that the N3 billion projects he attracted to his zone in the last three years would propel his reelection by party delegates in the May 27 senatorial primary.

Some APC’s members had on Saturday besieged the party’s secretariat at Ajilosun area of Ado Ekiti and condemned alleged grand plot by some powerful individuals to foist the Senator on APC as senatorial candidate.

Responding yesterday in a statement by his Director of Operations, Mr. Segun Adelugba, the ranking senator said that he paraded unmatched political antecedents in term of representation at the National Assembly, by attracting over N3 billion projects to the district.

“The projects that I had attracted through partnerships with federal government and its agencies as well as the ones I personally bankrolled dotted across towns, villages and 56 wards in Ekiti North. They are verifiable evidence of my superlative representation.

“In the area of infrastructure, I have sunk 20 solar-powered boreholes, built seven road projects, built 3,6 and 12-block of classrooms in six selected schools located in different towns. Leaders of the protest are not representing the communities that have expressed appreciation for my good works in the district.

“I facilitated ecological and erosion control and road projects in Oye. I have undertaken five township projects in Ido, Otun, Ikole and Ifaki, built lock-up shops, classrooms and an ICT training centre in four local governments of Ikole, Ilejemeje, Oye and Ido/Osi councils, while new projects for the district have been captured in the 2022 fiscal year.

“Work is currently ongoing on a road project that I facilitated in Oye Ekiti in Oye Local Government area of Ekiti. This is a cogent evidence of democracy dividends that could be measured and evaluated by anyone.”

In the area of education, Adetunmbi said that he had expended over N10 million on scholarship awards to 200 students to acquire higher degrees , while about 300 artisans have been exposed to modern training to sharpen their expertises in areas of ICT and wig making for young ladies.

“During the 450 beneficiaries of the first phase of NDE Special Public Works, I facilitated got N60,000 each, making a sum of N27m. Another round of 650 beneficiaries of NDE Special Public Works collect N60,000 per beneficiary gulped a sum of N39 million.

“The second phase of COVID-19 loan benefited 50 persons and through this, over N20 million had been injected into our local economy, apart from training for unemployed graduates, among other innovations I have brought to uplift my constituents.

“I had also given financial benefits to different interest groups in Ekiti North. Each of them got a sum of N50,000 running into millions to banish poverty. In totality, I have attracted over N3b projects to my constituency.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

