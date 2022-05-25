Lagos Govt, Lekki Adult Literacy Vocational Centre Partner on Literacy

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Lagos government and the Lekki Adult Literacy Vocational Centre (LALVC) have emphasised readiness to continue reducing the gaps in learning within the neighbourhood to kick out illiteracy from the state.

In the last 18 months, the centre has expanded its pool of volunteers from three to 17 and has stratified classes into three from a single class of 20 students to three classes.

However, organisers have urged citizens and those disadvantaged within the neighbourhood to leverage their facilities to be useful in society and boost their income level.

Speaking at a conference held at the vocation headquarters ahead of the forthcoming matriculation scheduled to hold on June 11, 2022,​ Pastor Tunde Netufo said education remains the only fast track to the socio-economic status of the disadvantaged in society.

On what the Lagos government is bringing to the table, the coordinator and trustee, LALVC, Joe Mbulu,​ said they received some resources every month.

“They give us some money every month, but because we do not use the resources for ourselves, we deploy it to what we spend for the centre. All the notebooks come from Lagos state, pencils, readers; seriously credible support. So there is nothing like they are asking us for anything, they are giving to us, this is the best support I have gotten from the government in my life,” stated Mbulu. “Our objective is to eradicate poverty, and Lagos state has been a very credible partner. However, our learners do not pay anything to attend the classes. We have seen the extent of the influx of people​ into the Lekki neighbourhood, so it is important that we teach them how to read and write.”

He added that the centre started with about 20 people.

“As people came in, we discovered that we have to teach beyond just reading and writing. Addressing the foundation of people is where adult literacy starts because when people believe that there is a future for them, you can teach them anything,” he added.

