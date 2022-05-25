Kidnapped Christian Cleric, Son Regain Freedom in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

A Christian cleric, Mr. Olu Obanla, and his son, who were kidnapped on Ifon-Okeluse Road in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State last Saturday, have regained freedom from their abductors.

Spokesperson of the state Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the development yesterday, saying they were freed last Monday at 12.30 noon.

The victims were traveling when the hoodlums accosted and dragged them into the bush to an unknown destination, and had demanded the sum of N10million for their release.

The family was unable to get the money as they could only gather N1million which was refused by the abductors.

This is coming amid the declaration by the Commander of the State Security Network Agency (Amotekun), Adetunji Adeleye, that the crime rate in the state, going by statistics, has dropped by more than 70 percent in the last five months, promising that the agency would not relent on its Operation Clean-up efforts to eradicate crime in the state.

