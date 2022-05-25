Insurance Operators Charged to Use Insurance Portal for Quick Turn Around Time

Ebere Nwoji

The Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, has charged insurance industry operators to use the new portal launched by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to provide quick turnaround time on their services as well as grant access to information when required without any inhibitions.

The minister also advised the insurers to utilise the portal and maintain effective real-time communication with their customers.

The finance Minister stated this at the official commissioning of the new portal built by NAICOM.

She urged NAICOM to ensure proper use of the portal.

Ahmed told NAICOM that the commissioning of the Portal should serve as a springboard for industry-wide adoption of technology and innovation for efficient and effective service delivery, ease of transacting business and customer experience and satisfaction.

She charged industry operators to use the portal to provide quick turnaround time on their services, grant access to information when required without any inhibitions and maintain effective real-time communication with its customers.

Ahmed advised the Commission to consider using the portal to increase its revenue generation given the government’s dwindling revenue profile.

“Dwindling Government revenue profile demands that the Commission must look into ways of increasing its revenue through the use of technology and the Portal in particular,” she advised.

She also urged the Commission to ensure the Portal was connected to other government databases like the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) NIN Database, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Passport Database, Nigeria Integrated Customs Information system, FRSC’s National Vehicle Identification System, the National Vehicle Registry, State Licensing Databases among others in order to provide value-added services to all Insurance Industry stakeholders and enhance revenue generation.

In his speech, the commissioner for insurance, Mr Sunday Olorundare Thomas, said the portal was one of the initiatives of the Commission being pursued to deepen the insurance market and increase the penetration to the level that is consistent with the nations economy.

