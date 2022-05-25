Ikonne Emerges Abia PDP Guber Candidate for 2023



Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Former Vice-chancellor of Abia State University Uturu (ABSU), Prof Uchenna Ikonne has been elected the candidate of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 governorship election in Abia State.

He emerged at the governorship primary election held at the UmuahiaTownship Stadium, beating his two remaining challengers to pick the 2023 governoeship ticket.

Chairman of the PDP governorship primary for Abia State, Chief Ayo Fayose who announced the outcome of the primary poll, said that Prof Ikonne scored 468 votes to beat his closest rival, Lucky Igbokwe, who got 45 votes out of the total 554 votes cast.

The only female aspirant, Mrs. Ezenwanyi Ngozi Jonah got five votes.

“I hereby present to the people of Abia State, Prof Uche Ikonne, who has satisfied all the requirements to become the candidate of PDP,” Fayose said.

The PDP gubernatorial, primary was characterized by massive withdrawal of aspirants, who all cited “illegalities and irregularities” that characterised the controversial delegates list.

While Governor Okezie Ikpeazu had announced the three-man delegates congress held on all the 184 wards in the state, the aspirants and the state secretary of the ruling party, David Iro have maintained no election was held in any ward before the list of delegates was compiled.

Those who pulled out ftom the governorship primary include the Deputy Governor Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, former party chairman, Senator Emma Nwaka, Chima Anyaso, Nnannaya Chima Nwafor, Elvis Ncheta Omerekpe, and Samson Orji.

However, all the aspirants that didn’t participate in the primary still received one digit votes from delegates, except Anyaso who received no vote.

Ikonne in his acceptance speech said that his victory was “a sumptuous opportunity” to become the flag bearer of the ruling party, assuring that he would lead the party to retain power in 2023.

