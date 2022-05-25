Heineken Relives UCL Glamour ahead of the Classic Final





After months of exhilarating football action, global attention is now shifted towards the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

With its ‘Cheers to all fans’ campaign, this season’s Champions League more than ever has been an enjoyable one for most fans with the extra magic added by premium international beer Heineken.

Through the rough roads leading to the Stade de France in Paris where Saturday’s final will be taking place, many still have fond memories of the classic nights of football laced with plenty of entertainment and mouth-watering prizes all courtesy of Heineken.

Aside from the unique match viewing experience enjoyed across major cities around the country, the Champions League trophy itself was brought down to Nigeria by Heineken for fans to enjoy a once in a life experience.

The trophy was accompanied to Nigeria by football legend Clarence Seedorf who had a swell time with Nigerian legends Austin Jay Jay Okocha and Daniel Amokachi, the man credited with the first Champions League goal as we presently have it.

A befitting climax is understandably anticipated when the Heineken UEFA Champions League “Cheers to all fans” train will be making its final stop this Saturday during the final clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Senior Brand Manager, Heineken, Chinwe Greg-Egu, assured the fans and loyal consumers of another fulfilled experience as the world eagerly waits to see whether it is Liverpool or Madrid that would carry the day.

“Yes, we are eagerly counting down to Saturday’s final and a lot has been put in place to make sure our loyal consumers (the ultimate champions) have another unforgettable experience with Heineken.”

The magical Heineken Champions League train had visited a couple of cities; including, Enugu, Port Harcourt and Lagos in course of the season.

Heineken has been a sponsor for the UEFA Champions League for over 27 years and has continued to thrill and bring football-loving consumers of the product together to enjoy live telecasts of UEFA Champions League games every season.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

