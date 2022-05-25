GROHE Eurosmart Introduces Future-ready Bathrooms With Latest Technology





Undoubtedly our society is changing, not only is the population constantly growing, but we are also getting increasingly older. By now, every second EU citizen has passed the age of 40. Demographic change is challenging our entire society and forcing us to rethink, away from the previous anti-ageing mindset and toward a pro-ageing attitude to life. Growing older no longer means resting and standing still. The so-called ‘silver society’, the population over 60, ages differently. They want to stay fit and actively shape their own life in the place where they feel safe and happy: at home. GROHE has taken these insights into account when re-designing one of its bestseller products, the GROHE Eurosmart to create an innovative, future-ready home.

Home is part of our identity, our safe place,being able to stay home in old ages comes along with well-being for consumers. The bathroom is essential in this respect as this is where very private moments take place. To be able to take care of personal hygiene at home is a major concern, especially for older generations. It gives the feeling of independence and freedom. One key to this is to start thinking about the right bathroom products early on, to be ready for tomorrow, today. And contrary to expectations, age-friendly products do not have to look old-fashioned. The best example is the relaunched GROHE Eurosmart. The timeless design of the line very subtly addresses the special needs of bathroom care for the elderly or people with limited motor skills.

GROHE ensures that the Eurosmart portfolio always grows in line with a changing society’s requirements and that it keeps adapting to modern needs. This is shown by the different lever variants which directly relate to people’s lives. The Eurosmart Loop lever, for example, offers important support for elderly people with limited motor skills since its cut-out center makes gripping easier. A big help for everyday bathroom rituals is also provided by a new pull-out spout variant which offers full flexibility and extra comfort. Consumers enjoy more room to manoeuvre – perfect for supporting and enhancing the daily washing routine.

“When we think about our customers of tomorrow, they are most likely approaching their ‘silver years’. While they are officially near or of retirement age, the modern seniors are fit and want products that support them with daily obstacles, even in 10-20 years when their vision decreases or their motor skills are less diminishing. So, we need to ask ourselves: How can we create beautiful products that are future-ready? Our GROHE Eurosmart has evolved with every generation and is a great example of how to react to changing needs with meaningful products,” says Jonas Brennwald, Leader LIXIL EMENA.

In addition to comfort, safety also plays a special role when it comes to aging. The Eurosmart SafeStop provides effective thermostatic protection by limiting the maximum hot water temperature to a pre adjustable value. It ensures that the desired water temperature remains constant, and effectively shuts off the hot water if the cold water supply fails. Particularly important for facilities for children, senior citizens or people with restrictions in sensory or motor skills.

The combination of modern design, a high level of comfort, easy installation and the versatile options to choose from makes the Eurosmart faucet a real hero for the future-ready bathroom.Attachments area

