GOtv Boxing Night 25: Apata Roro Seeks Ibadan Boxing Fans’ Support

Rising Ibadan-based lightweight boxer, Samuel “Apata Roro” Moses, has called on boxing fans in the Oyo State capital to come out en masse and support him when he fights Wale Anifowose at GOtv Boxing Night 25 on 4 June.

The bout is one of the seven scheduled for the event to be held at the Old Gymnasium of the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium.

Speaking in a phone chat from his Ibadan base, Apata Roro said he is happy to have the long-sought opportunity to fight at GOtv Boxing Night and vowed to make good use of it. He added that he would require the fans’ support to put up a good showing that will see him defeat his opponent.l

“I’ve waited for this opportunity for a long time and I’m glad it has come. I’m preparing well for the fight. But I need the support of all boxing fans in Ibadan to see off Anifowose. I’m appealing to them to come in huge numbers to cheer me in the ring,” he said.

He added that Ibadan is known for its affection for boxing and trusts the fans to troop in to cheer him.

“Ibadan people love boxing as much as, if not more, than Lagos people. I trust that they will come and cheer me to victory.

In other fights scheduled to hold at the event, Olanrewaju “Larry King” Adebiyi will take on Solomon Imole in the single heavyweight bout of the evening In the cruiserweight category, Michael “Emirate” Godwin will take on Stephen Kadima in a challenge bout.

Light heavyweight big hitter, Segun “Success” Olanrewaju, has Victor Bennet as his opponent while challenging the light welterweight class will see Segun “War” Adeyemi take on Ademola Ibrahim.

In the other lightweight duel of the evening, Azeez “Latest” Ayobam will fight Sodiq Oyakojo, with Jafar Suliamon and Basiru Kabiru facing each other in the event’s sole super welterweight bout.

