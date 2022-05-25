FCT, Benue Emerge Champions of 22nd Milo Basketball Conference

Hammed Shittu

The 22nd edition of Milo Basketball Championship Central Conference ended at the weekend in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The states that participated in the conference include; Niger, Nasarawa, Plateau and host state, Kwara. Others are Benue, Kebbi, Kaduna, Sokoto and the F.C.T (Abuja).

At the end of the championship, Akpur College, Gboko, Benue State and Government Secondary School, Karu, FCT emerged champions in the girls and boys categories, respectively.

In the girls’ category, Akpur College, Gboko, Benue State defeated Queen Amina College, Sabon-Tasha, Kaduna State 35-31 to emerge champions while the boys from Government Secondary School, Karu, FCT outclassed their Father O’Conel Science College, Minna, Niger State 34-23 in a thrilling encounter.

Speaking with journalists at the event, the Category Manager for Beverages, Nestlè Nigeria, Mr. Olutayo Olatunji, said that: “At Milo, we believe that through participation in sports, children learn grit and imbibe values that help them on their journey to success in life.

“We are therefore committed to the Milo secondary schools basketball championship in Nigeria.

“We are also delighted that we are able to return the championshiop after a break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic”.

While restating the commitment of Nestle to sports development, Olatunji said: “Let me use this opportunity to reiterate our commitment to developing talents, enforcing healthier lifetyle, and instilling values and lessons for success in life through this championship.

“The Milo secondary schools basketball championship will continue to provide the opportunities for developing qualities including leadership skills, ability to work in a team, perseverance, courage, self-belief, and respect in these young ones who participate.

‘”We are grateful to our partners– the Nigeria Schools Sports Federation (NSSF) and the National Collegiate Sports Foundation (NCSF) for their support over the last 22 editions”.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Kwara State Sports Council, Bolakale Adisa Mogaji, who was special guest at the conference said, “I am a beneficiary of MIlo sports development in Nigeria and commended Nestle for the continued sponsorship of the competition.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

