EFCC, ICPC Not After Me, Says Kantigi Niger PDP Guber Aspirant

Laleye Dipo in Minna

A gubernatorial aspirant under the platform of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State, Mr. Isah Liman Kantigi, has said that he is not on the wanted list of neither the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) or the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC).

Kantigi also stated that he has no criminal case before any law court in the country.

His remarks came against the backdrop of allegations by the Northern Youth Council (NYC) that he should be arrested by the EFCC corruptly enriching himself and a company in which he has interest when he was chairman of Edati Local Government Area of Niger State seven years ago.

The gubernatorial aspirant declared that the allegation by the NYC during their Kaduna press conference last week was sponsored by his opponents in the PDP governorship race “who are afraid of my rising profile and popularity among our teaming members.

“Those that want me out of the governorship race are not in the All Progressives Congress, APC, but within the PDP. They did everything to discourage me from contesting, but I insisted. I want to categorically state that those that are in the race to Niger State Government house should kindly avail themselves of the day of our party primaries and test their popularity among the delegates rather than, trying to use the back door approach to smear my reputation.

“I, therefore, called on my political opponents to face their imminent political doom and stop the cheap blackmail aimed at shoring their depleted political profile.”

Asked if he would take legal action against those involved in the alleged blackmail Kantigi said: ” I will not waste my money to get lawyers to charge them to court, if God allows me to win the primaries, he has helped me to punish those involved and if I emerge the governor of Niger State, it is double punishment for them from God.”

