Court Remands Suspected Internet Fraudster for Alleged Murder of Police Inspector





Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

An Ekiti State Chief Magistrate Court in Ado Ekiti has remanded a suspected internet fraudster, Opeyemi Ayeni, for alleged murder of a police officer, Olakunle Adeeko.

The detention was sequel to the granting of an order requesting for his remand at the Nigeria Correctional Centre (NCC) in Ado Ekiti for the offence.

Ayeni’s car was alleged to have hit the officer at Okesa area of Ado Ekiti leading to the policeman’s death after his health deteriorated in the hospital.

In his ruling, Magistrate Dolamu Kay-Williams said: “I found the prosecutor’s application to remand the defendant genuine. The defendant is hereby ordered to be remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Centre in Ado Ekiti.”

Moving the ex-parte application, the police prosecutor, Samson Osobu, said remanding the defendant in the custody of the Nigeria Correctional Service would allow the police to complete their investigation while the duplicate case file will be forwarded to office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

According to the charge, the defendant was reasonably suspected to have committed murder of a police officer, Inspector Adeeko Olakunle, at Okeyinmi

area of Ado Ekiti on May 15, 2022, contrary to Section 234 of the Criminal Laws of Ekiti State, 2021.

In his confessional statement to the police, the defendant said: “I am into internet fraud locally known as Yahoo-yahoo. I was coming from Adebayo area of Ado Ekiti that day, and I hit the deceased around Okeyinmi Street when he was trying to cross to other side of the road. He was rushed to the hospital where he eventually died.’’

The case has been adjourned to July 13, 2022, for mention.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

