Buhari: Nigerians Must Unite to Fight Terrorism



*Mourns Borno, Katsina victims of terror

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians to be united against the activities of the terrorists causing mayhem in some parts of the country.



This is just as he said the nation was in a mourning mood over the ‘senseless loss of lives seen in Borno State and Katsina State over the last 48 hours’.The President, in a release issued Wednesday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, assured that the perpetrators of the killings would be brought to justice even as he noted that they were already running scared.According to him, 56,000 Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists have surrendered to the authorities in a year and still counting.



He said: “That these terrorists and bandits have been reduced to scavenging from our artisanal miners and farmers for survival is evidence that they are backed into a corner.

“This will be small comfort to the family members and loved ones of those murdered this week. But it is in times like these that we must be at our strongest.



“Now more than ever Nigerians must come together, in proud defiance of those who would seek through terror and violence to divide us along religious, political or ethnic lines.



“And so while we are in mourning for those we have lost, let us face these cowards already fading in strength, number and willpower as one.



“Let us show them that Nigerians will not be swayed by terror. Let us show them that Nigerians will not be divided. Let us show them we will not be defeated”.

