Buhari Appoints Gov Sule Digital Economy/E-government Member

Igbawase Ukumba

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Governor Abdullahi Sule as a member of the Presidential Council on Digital Economy and E-government.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Sule, Ibrahim Addra, disclosed this in a statement he issued to journalists in Lafia.

Accordingly, the statement continued that notice of the governor’s appointment was contained in a letter signed by the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami.

According to the statement, “The letter adds that the constitution of the Presidential Council is in an effort to implement the National Digital Economy Policy (NDEPS) and the Nigerian E-government Master Plan (NEGMP).

“The Minister of Communication notes that Nasarawa State is critical to the success of Nigeria’s Digital Economy Agenda.”

The statement concluded that Governor Sule and other members of the council were to be inaugurated by the chairman of the council, President Muhammadu Buhari, on a date to be communicated.

