Anchor Varsity Matriculates 228 Students

Funmi Ogundare

Two hundred and twenty-eight students recently matriculated at Anchor University Lagos ( AUL), 2021/2022 academic session.

Speaking at the sixth matriculation ceremony and investiture of the second Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Samuel Oye Bandele assured parents that their children would get the best from the institution noting employees rate their students very high in terms of employability.

“Every employee would like to have its product on its platform, and that is why in terms of excellence and competence, especially for those who are in Computer Science and Geology, our students are rated very high,” he said.

He emphasised how the journey has been since he resumed as VC on February 1, saying that he had set out his goals for the growth and development of the institution.

Part of the goal, he noted, was his three points vision; enrollment, enrichment and engagement.

“The last one is engagement. We are engaging everybody, I set up about 40 committees, and all of them are working effectively. I am engaging internal and external collaborators and will be meeting with organisations. If we can pursue it vigorously, this entire university will change,” he explained.

He expressed concern about the institution’s major challenge saying, “We don’t have all these professional programmes that are really attractive. If you don’t have engineering, law and medicine, average parents will not want to take their children to such school, but we want to assure all that next semester will be better.”

Bandele congratulated the students for being inducted into the university as full-fledged members.





