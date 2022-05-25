Adegbite Lauds NMCO for Emerging FG Best Digital Innovation Agency

Kasim Sumaina

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Mr. Olamilekan Adegbite has commended the Nigerian Mining Cadastre Office (NMCO), for emerging the best “Digital Innovation in the federal government” 5th Nigeria Internet Registration Association Award category for the year 2022.

Adegbite, while receiving the award, presented to him by the Director General, NMCO, Engr. Obadiah Simon Nkom in Abuja, said that the feat meant that the agency must not fail to keep the good work as all eyes are now on it.

NIRA, a Non- governmental body established by the order of the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria to manage the Nigeria’s country code, presented the award to the best portal of the federal government with excellent user experience which promote innovation and local content development with the .ng domain name.

According to him, “I virtually congratulated him (DG) before the announcement of the winner because, to have been nominated by the public and assessed by the Award Jury as fulfilling the criteria for the category, competed with other nominees namely; Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS); Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC); Federal Road Safety Commission ( FRSC); Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and the National Pension Commission (PENCOM) and emerged winner with the highest number of votes in favour of the agency, we must give kudos to where it’s due.

“NMCO wouldn’t have been where it is today if not for the adequate funding by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and these agencies needs continuous funding and the president has been there for us but, like Oliver Twist, ‘we asked for more’, because solid mineral sector is Nigeria next destination.”

Adegbite further said: ” The NMCO has come a long way from the days of analogue business transactions to the Digitalise (online) processes. So, you must not fail as all eyes are now on you with this award.”

Similarly, the Permanent Secretary, MMSD, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Akinlade, in her opening remarks at the event noted that digitalisation and innovation are core elements of the Service improvement agenda of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

She added: “It is therefore gratifying that NMCO is rated the best in Digital Innovation.”

Akinlade said: “today is and very remarkable day in the annals of this Ministry as we celebrate an outstanding performance by the Management and Staff of NMCO, and I am really delighted and proud to be part of this epoch.

“I must specially congratulate the Director General NMCO, Engr. Simon Nkom and all the staff of MCO for achieving this feat. This accomplishment did not come without challenges but challenges must not deter us, instead, should spur us to develop innovative ideas – ways and means of achieving our targets. Once again, I thank the DG and his team for making us proud and urge the various team leaders: Directors, Heads of Departments and Agencies to key into the Service improvement agenda of the Head of the Service”, the Perm Sec urged.

The DG, NMCO, Engr. Simon Obadiah Nkom, in speech hinted that.ng is the critical national resource of Nigeria. “It is Nigeria’s unique identity on the world wide web (www). NiRA is the registry for the .Ng internet domain names which maintain database of names space in public interest of Nigeria and the global internet community.”

