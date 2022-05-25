AISHA AND POLITICS WITHOUT BITTERNESS

Barr. Princess Aisha Ismail-Olokun (Nee Momoh), is a woman full of grace. A

former aspirant for Etsako Federal Constituency, House of Representatives, 2022, she made a bold step forward recently by this declaration, never seen in recent times:

"I confirm that I will give my unalloyed material and moral support to our party’s flag bearers at the appropriate time."

It will be recalled that late Alhaji Waziri Ibrahim, leader of the defunct Great Nigeria Peoples Party (GNPP) whose party captured the then Gongola and Borno States, first came up with this classic "politics without bitterness." Indeed, as Ibrahim rightly said, politics can only be without bitterness if the interest of politicians is service and not self. But sadly, Nigeria is coloured with politics with extreme bitterness, litigations, blood and sorrow and death!

Here is our Princess Aisha Ismail-Olokun climbing the rooftop, saying outright no to politics of hatred and bitterness! Welcome to politics of amity and harmony! We may be archetypal political opponents but we are still family, in-laws, friends and colleagues!

Mash Abubakar, Lagos

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

