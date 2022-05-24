Udo Okonjo, CEO Fine and Country W’Africa Accepted into Forbes Business Council

Bennett Oghifo

Udo Okonjo, CEO/Executive Vice Chair of Fine and Country West Africa, a leading Luxury Residential and Prime Commercial Real Estate Marketing and Advisory firm, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organisation for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Udo Okonjo was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors. Udo Maryanne Okonjo CEO Fine and Country West Africa accepted into Forbes Business Council “We are honored to welcome Udo Okonjo into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.” As an accepted member of the Forbes Council, Udo has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her continue to remain an impactful and influential global business leader. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Udo will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts. Finally, Udo Maryanne Okonjo will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

