Police Decry Indigenes’ Reluctance to Volunteer Information in Anambra

Say criminals terrorising state are known members of community

David-Chyddy Eleke



The Police have frowned at the reluctance by indigenes of Anambra communities to volunteer information about the activities of criminals in their areas.

The state police commissioner (CP) Echeng Echeng stated this in a press conference yesterday, saying that there was nothing unknown about the gunmen terrorizing Anambra State, to warrant calling them ‘unknown Gunmen’, as they are members of various communities.

The commissioner said: “We have been saying unknown gunmen is not the right name for these criminals. We are trying to mystify something that is not just there.

“It is time we go into demystifying those people. These people are not spirits, they live with us, they are our nephews, our cousins, our brothers, and they live in communities. We know who they are. The problem of security is that of total silence, nobody sees something, nobody hears something and nobody says something.

“Security is collective and everyone has a part to play. Crimes are localised, and they happen in our communities. We should be able to come up with information of what is happening in our communities, not glorifying them and tagging them unknown gunmen, otherwise we will end up not making headways.

“We know them, we have actually arrested some of them and they are human beings. I want us to also shift the narrative that these criminals are Fulani. We have arrested some and taken out some during gun duels.

“So, when the community who should help to contribute to security decide to stay quiet, that is not a good sign. Last week a person I didn’t know told me that a team of

gunmen were operating at Umunze in a Hummer Jeep, I sent a team after them, and we were told they have moved to Umichu and we pursued them and were able to take out four of them.

“I don’t know the man who gave me the information, but we used the information to fight the criminals. That black Hummer Jeep you see there (pointing to it) was recovered from the criminals. You can see what information can do. That is how powerful information is, and we expect people to give information,” Echeng said.

Meanwhile, the commissioner disclosed that men of the command have decided to go all out on criminals. He said their dens have been identified, and soon, news of their exploit would be made known.

“You will hear of it from tonight. We will not spare any of them. Forget the narrative they push that they live in the forest, they create that impression, and then return to the communities where they live.

“What they have in the forest are just shrines, and we have visited and destroyed most of them. These criminals live among the people.”

