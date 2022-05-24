Ogun PDP House Candidate Assures Constituents of Quality Legislation



James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Abeokuta South Federal Constituency in Ogun State, Chief Toyin Amuzu, has promised to ensure effective legislation that will genuinely improve the lives of the people in the constituency if elected to the House of Representatives.

Amuzu was elected as the candidate of the party in the just concluded primary of the party held in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The candidate for the lower chamber of the National Assembly said he is prepared to serve and bring about a sincere change that would positively impact the people.

He said the residents and indigenes of Abeokuta South are the real winners, adding that the victory belongs to God and the people.

The Egba chief and community leader, Amuzu, had defeated Mr. Akin Sorunke and Mr Akeem Amosun with 43 votes.

While appreciating his opponents, he said he is magnanimous enough to work with the two contenders, adding that the exercise was simply a ‘no-victor, no-vanquished’ party affair.

He also acknowledged Sorunke’s openness and team spirit.

He thanked the party delegates for supporting and voting him, promising not disappoint or betray the trust reposed in him.

He said the journey to represent the constituency in Abuja has just started, thus the need to own the campaign and continue to support the vision to make it a reality for the benefit of all.

Amuzu also thanked the PDP for giving him an avenue to represent and contribute his own quota, saying the party is the only people-oriented political party that cares for the masses.

