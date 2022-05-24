Nudity as Politics in Joy Labinjo’s Inaugural Show at Tiwani Contemporary, Lagos



Yinka Olatunbosun



Bold and larger-than-life, the nude self-portrait paintings by the British-Nigerian artist, Joy Labinjo are ushering in the new gallery, Tiwani Contemporary to Lagos. The inaugural show with theme ‘Full Ground’ is Labinjo’s first work in Nigeria and indeed Africa.

Labinjo, who is known for exploring themes of identity, political voice, power, race and history took a more introspective stance in this exhibition with an array of images that are far from being just overtly sexualised forms.

“Firstly, it is something that I have been interested in for a very long time and I did life drawing in my BA and did paintings of my nude,’’ Labinjo began. “It is something that I have always come back to when I am thinking of ideas. However, I have never been comfortable to make a body of nudes until now and I wasn’t sure. I was obsessed with them and I didn’t think about what it meant on a larger scale. I was horrified about the idea of showing them in Lagos. I wasn’t sure how they would be perceived in Lagos especially the wider audience. I thought it might be perceived as self-indulgent or read in a sexual manner,’’ she said.

The fear eventually evaporated. Though she cannot control how the viewers would respond, she knew the works are subject to several interpretations.

Each piece comprises loose geometric colour blocks with her body functioning a s a variegated landscape. Frank and unapologetic, Labinjo bares it all, alluding to the early 20th century history of women’s exploration of their nude body to protest oppressive systems. Hence, Labinjo’s work presents the body as a political agent and platform. With her nude self on large canvases, the artist draws in the viewer to a variety of poses highlighting self-love and at odds with patriarchy and sexism.

The curator for the show, Temitayo Ogunbiyi revealed that the works were conceived specifically for the space and are distinctively different from her other exhibitions in view.

“We have 10 self-portraits that are incredibly introspective. A lot of these happened during the Covid-19 lockdown and in a shift from her previous works, she is shifting the focus more to herself and what it means to reflect on one’s self and I feel, too embrace one’s self and investigate one’s self,’’ she said.

Reflecting on the new gallery space, Ogunbiyi revealed that the view of the audience was a major consideration in positioning the works. “Even though the work is high, you can still see and connect to it from the different perspective,’’ she added

