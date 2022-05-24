Lagos Recyclers Association Elects New Executives

The Lagos Recyclers Association (LAGRA) has elected new executives in line with the new administration plans to make Lagos State expand it’s recycling value chain across relevant stakeholders by getting all citizens involved.

LAGRA’s newly elected President, Dr Femi Idowu-Adegoke expressed that, “Recycling is important to the society environmentally, economically and socially. It’s a tool to developing circular economy which minimizes and reduces negative environmental impact of virgin resource extraction, creates cleaner and sustainable community, provide jobs opportunities for youths, women and girls within the society. Every citizens should key into the Lagos State sustainable waste and environmental management by identifying value in municipal solid waste through containerizing, sorting our waste for Recycling and general waste collection then ultimately we must understand that waste management is our collective responsibility.

“The association is dedicated to promoting waste reduction, reuse, recycling, upcycling , salvaging and composting. The organisation has over 100 members throughout the state representing a broad spectrum of the recycling community; non-profit recyclers, reuse specialists, local and state government workers, consultants, haulers, environmentalists, artists, students and others interested in the different “Rs” which are reduce, reuse, recycle, repurpose, rethink, redesign.”

He added that the essence of the association to the society at large is targeted at attitudinal and behavioural change towards sustainable waste management, advocating and implementing waste as a resource for cleaner Lagos.

“As the new administration yearns towards a better Lagos it’s agenda is to create awareness, implement and develop the waste recycling industry in Collaboration and Partnership with Lagos State government sustainable waste management for all stakeholders, “he said.

