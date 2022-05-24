Kogi APC Women Beg Bello to Support Only Female Senatorial Aspirant

Ibrahim Oyewale



The Women Wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kogi State chapter, has called on Governor Yahaya Bello to support the ambition and aspiration of the only female aspirant for Kogi West senatorial district APC ticket, Mrs. Adedoyin Ibikinle Eshanumi.

The spokesperson of the women wing, Mrs. Oremisi Oluwatosin, stated that the female aspirant is not only eminently qualify, but also possessed an intimidating credentials among other aspirants vying for the Kogi West senatorial district seat on the platform of APC in the state.

Oremisi explained that it is only the state governor that is gender sensitive and has appointed so many women into various offices, stressing that he must make sure that a woman emerge as the Kogi West senator in 2023 general election.

She urged Bello to ensure that there is a level playing ground during the National Assembly party primary in Kogi State to enable the woman to emerge.

The spokesperson also noted that Mrs. Eshanumi is a woman of substance loved by her people from Yagba West.

She pointed out that Kogi West senatorial aspirant has single-handedly empowered several youths, women, widows and other vulnerable sections in her constituency as well as created employment opportunities for several youths at the national level.

While chorusing her name, the women in their large number reminded the governor that it has been his intention to allow a woman to emerge as candidate and win in the election, begging Bello to fulfil his heart desire to ensure Adedoyin Ibikunle Eshanumi emerge as a

senator to represent Kogi West 2023.

