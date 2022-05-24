Intercontinental Park to Evolve as The Hospitality Hub of Ibeju Lekki

The new real estate project at ibeju lekki has positioned itself as the new hub for hospitality business.

This is according to the Managing Director of the Promoters AIMART Realtors Mrs. Bukola Iluyomade.

She said that as part of the mixed development concept they have created a part in the central business district, a hospitality hub that will house hotels and restaurants to service the whole businesses in the Lekki Port and Dangote Refinery Area.

She noted that with the huge investment in the area there is no hotel district and in response to the obvious absence of hotels AIMART has created a section for hospitality business. AIMART is inviting hoteliers and investors to take advantage of the opportunity to invest in Intercontinental Park.

Intercontinental Park Ibeju Lekki is a Mixed Zone Estate. According to Iluyomade, “Intercontinental Park is a world-class hub for social, economic, business, religious and recreational activities, within the Ibeju-Lekki axis after Eleko Junction; it falls under the Origanrigan Resettlement Scheme. It is a few minutes’ drive after Dangote Refinery and bordered within a cluster of 5(five) residential areas which are the Dangote Residents, Alaro-City, Amen Estate, Heritage Meadow, and Rehoboth Ocean View Estate. It is part of a hub with multiple streams of income flowing in within a layout of about 28 Acres (approximately 139,000 sqr. meters) of Land which has in it, the Central Business District habouring the Maritime school, Hospitals, Schools (which Holy Child has keyed into), Hospitality, residential apartments, and Resort centers

This is as the Catholic Church Society for Holy Child Jesus SHCJ has taken Possession of their Land title at the Intercontinental Park Estate at Ibeju Lekki.

The Presentation Ceremony was held at the Catholic Mission by the Head of Operations for AIMART Realtors Mrs Bright Taiwo to the Head of Real Estate for the Society: Reverend Sister Christianah Olagunju and her Colleague Reverend Sister Juliana Onyeoke.

According to Sister Olagunju “Our Plan Is To Build a School there.” She thanked the Promoters of the Project and Promised to physically take Over the Site soon.

The Intercontinental Park Estate Claims to be amongst the best in terms of ambiance, spotlight, and developmental delivery. It is conceived as an Eco-friendly and environmentally sustainable gated community offering exceptional facilities and services that will foster qualitative living, better health, improved communal relationships, and social engagement within the most affordable and cost-effective means.

