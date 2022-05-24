IFMA Celebrates Facility Management Day, Empowers 25 Technical Students

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

In commemoration of International Facility Management Association (IFMA) Nigeria Chapter’s silver jubilee which coincided with World Facility Management Day. The association celebrated the milestone achieved over the years at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos, recently. The theme of the programme: Leading a Sustainable Future, aimed at strengthening goals to achieve an improved facility maintenance culture in Nigeria.

IFMA Nigeria was founded in 1995 by a special group of professionals drawn across the industries within the built environment including Architects, Civil Engineers, Electrical Engineers, Builders, amongst others who had a burning desire to provide Nigeria with the opportunity of developing a maintenance culture that will shape the future of the country. The association, in collaboration with University of Lagos, has pioneered a professional master’s degree programme in Facility Management.

The anniversary celebration was adorned with professionals across the construction industry, real estate, and facility management professionals including Ms. Nike Adekanbi, the General Manager, Lagos State Infrastructure and Asset Management Agency; Engr Femi Akintunde, Group Managing Director/CEO, Alpha Mead Group; Professor Modupe Omirin, Dean of Faculty of Environmental Sciences, University of Lagos; Arc. Tina Onokwai, Director Federal Public asset Maintenance in the Ministry of Works & Housing and other members of the association.

In his welcome address, Mr. Segun Adebayo, the President of IFMA, Nigeria Chapter applauded the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing under the leadership of Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, the Minister of Works and Housing for a commendable job in ensuring the assent of Executive order 11 on National Public Buildings Maintenance.

“The effort of the Ministry of Works & Housing on this laudable achievement has indeed renewed our hope of providing professional attention to the Country’s numerous facilities and her growing infrastructure. In fact with this feat, I am delighted to say that maintenance culture has fully resurrected in our nation, “the President of IFMA Nigeria said.

While speaking on the future goals of the association, the President revealed their readiness to continue to provide leadership and direction in the built environment through Innovative Initiatives, use of Technology, Specialized Trainings and strategic collaboration that translate to the actualization of a transformative future in the built environment.

According to him, the theme of the event clearly validates the leadership of the association in the industry and also confirms them as a forward-thinking Association. “This you can see in our endless advocacy and strategic collaborations with credible public and private institutions,”he added.

In his concluding remarks he urged everyone present to be steadfast in the practice of facility management in order to lead a sustainable future.

The Minister of Works and Housing who was the keynote speaker for the event joined and reiterated the relevance of facility management.

“It is important to mention that facility management is a very expansive area of human activity that involves a diversity of skills whose impact will remain with us for a long time”, the minister said in his speech.

He also acknowledged the work of Ms Nike Adekanbi in ensuring the goals of Lagos State Infrastructure and Asset Management Agency are fulfilled and on track.

He concluded by admonishing the private sector to take ownership and responsibility of facility management because, according to him, the private sector accounts for the majority of buildings and infrastructure in Nigeria.

As the event came to a close, five students each from five Government Technical Colleges in Lagos including Government Technical College, Ikotun; Government Technical College, Ikorodu; Government Technical College, Epe; Government Technical College Agidingbi, were equipped with toolboxes, safety jackets and safety helmets as their discipline of learning falls within facility management. The twenty-five students were promised employment upon completion of their education by some industry operators who attended the event.

