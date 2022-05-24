Ensure Unity, Fairness in Distribution of Political Positions, Anambra South Stakeholders Urge Soludo

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Stakeholders from Anambra South senatorial district have called on the Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, to ensure equity and fairness in the distribution of political positions in the state.

The stakeholders insisted that the current struggle in the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra South presents a huge test for Soludo’s sense of justice, fairness and equity.

The Chairman of Unaligned Stakeholders of Anambra, Mr. Nnodim Ewelukwa, stated this while addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja.

He said there was the need for even distribution of legislative and other elective positions in the state to stem the feeling of alienation and complaints of marginalisation by some communities in the state.

Ewelukwa expressed worries that a situation whereby a person from the same Old Aguata Union (OAU) as the governor is contesting for the Senate seat does not augur well for the power rotation arrangement in Anambra South senatorial district.

According to him, “It is on record that Anambra South senatorial district has three distinct constituent blocs namely: the Old Aguata Union (OAU), the Nnewi bloc and the Ihiala bloc.

“The OAU bloc has represented Anambra South in the Senate for 12 years through Dr. Ugochukwu Uba (2003 to 2007) and Senator Andy Uba (2011 to 2019). On the other hand, Nnewi bloc has also represented the zone for 12 years through Senator Nnamdi Eriobuna (1999 to 2003), Ikechukwu Obiora (2007 to 2011), and Senator Ifeanyi Ubah (2019-2023).

“You can see that after representing the zone in the last 24 years among themselves, it is only fair and proper that OAU and Nnewi blocs should support the Ihiala bloc to represent Anambra South senatorial zone in the Senate.”

Ewelukwa reminded Soludo that if Anambra people respected zoning to elect him into office as governor in 2021, it would not only be unfair, but also a grave injustice to Ihiala people to deny them the opportunity to represent Anambra South in the Senate.

“Ihiala has thrown up an eminently qualified candidate in the person of Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo, who stepped down for Soludo in the last governorship election. It would be unthinkable that OAU should occupy the governorship office and still be eyeing the Senate position,” he stated.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

