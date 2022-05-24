CWEIC Mobilises Private Sector Operators for Commonwealth Business Forum

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Chief Executive of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC), Mrs. Rosie Glazebrook has urged the organised private sector in Nigeria to utilise the forthcoming Commonwealth Business Forum 2022 (CBF 2022) in Kigali, Rwanda, to let their voice heard by the global investment community.

Glazebrook said the CBF 2022, which would hold from June 21-23, was being organised by the CWEIC in partnership with the government of Rwanda as an official part of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), in Kigali.

She said there are great investment opportunities in Nigeria for CWEIC to engage with Nigerian businesses to facilitate energy security and transition to cleaner energy, food security, and improve the capacity of enterprising Nigerian youths through internships locally and abroad.

She also said the forum would address CHOGM’s theme titled: “Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming,” with the focus on rebuilding and reinvigorating the global economy post-COVID, and the leadership role the Commonwealth and its private sector could play in accomplishing this.

The chief executive of CWEIC described the CBF 2022 as a truly global event that would bring together heads of government, ministers, and senior business leaders from around the world.

She said: “The CBF-2022 will provide a valuable opportunity for high-level dialogue on trade and investment between business and government leaders from across the Commonwealth and beyond and also enable the voice of Nigerian businesses to be heard right across the globe and provide maximum visibility and connections that could benefit them.”

According to her, “the CHOGM will be returning to Africa after quite a long time and the CBF 2022 is for three days of the CHOGM meeting. We are delighted that H.E. President Paul Kagame of Rwanda will be opening the business forum while the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Mr. Boris Johnson, and the Prince of Wales will be attending the CBF 2022. One of the key themes of the CBF will be energy and energy security.

“Nigerians strategic partners will be sitting on the panel sessions at this event and will speak to a global audience across the Commonwealth businesses.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

