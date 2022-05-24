Court Sentences Two Policemen to Death for Armed Robbery

Two Police officers, James Ejeh and Simeon Abraham, have been sentenced to death over their alleged involvement in an armed robbery.

Justice Peter Kekemeke of the FCT High Court gave the verdict on Thursday, NAN reports.

The dismissed Police officers were initially arraigned on October 20, 2017, by the FCT Commissioner of Police on two counts of conspiracy and armed robbery.

Delivering judgement, Kekemeke said the Prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt by calling four witnesses. He held that the evidence before the court, proved that the convicts committed a robbery while armed and in their uniform.

He also held that there was an admission of guilt by the convicts, and no evidence was stronger than their own admission.

“Left to me, I will say go and sin no more, but, it is about the law. It is about the law and society. The law has placed a duty on me to carry this out.

“Countless citizens of this country cry out under the security agencies, especially the Police who run their guns bought with the taxpayers’ money against Nigerians, extorting them with impunity.

“Citizens have cried out on this dangerous trend, of those people who are supposed to protect them turning against them.

“It is therefore, imperative to make this serve as a deterrent to others who have the same tendencies.

“They deserve no pity, therefore. In any case, I have no choice, because the law tied my hands to the only sentence prescribed by law. I hereby sentence the first and second Defendant to death”, he held.

He ordered that the exhibits recovered be returned to the Federal Government and the Anti-Terrorism Unit, where the officers served.

On October 20, 2017, the Prosecution Counsel, Kufureabasi Ebong, had told the court that the convicts committed the offence. He said the dismissed Policemen dressed in their uniforms with arms, and robbed one Christe Maker of her personal belongings. According to him, Maker and her driver were attacked on Bill Clinton Drive, Abuja, while they were coming back from the airport at about 1.00 am on January 17, 2017.

Ebong told the court that, the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 6 and 1(2) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special provisions) Act 2004.

