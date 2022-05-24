Clintonel Innovation Centre Seeks Better University-Industry Collaboration

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Founder, Clintonel Innovation Centre (CIC), Tochukwu Clinton Chukwueke is advocating an increase in the collaboration between universities and the industry to enable students develop the specialised skills and knowledge they need to compete for high-demand engineering jobs.

Clintonel Innovation Centre (CIC), Abia State has established a strategic alliance with universities for students to acquire practical experiences in undergraduate engineering programme such as, computer, electrical, mechanical and software engineering.

Students benefit from innovative cross-disciplinary collaborative programming combining traditional engineering education with skills associated with entrepreneurship, collaboration, and creativity.

Chukwueke said CIC is providing the next generation of engineers with the expertise they need to thrive in the knowledge-based economy, adding that it is advancing partnership with universities for an innovative curriculum that gives students access not only to training across a variety of engineering disciplines, but also to a number of critical skills employers are looking for in offering high value jobs.

Last month, the entre organised the Nigerian Genius Engineering Competition (Campus Edition) which brought together Nigeria’s brightest minds in tertiary institutions to solve Nigeria’s toughest engineering and manufacturing challenges. Fortyfive (45) tertiary institutions were shortlisted for the competition, out of which four made it to the finals in Aba. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Federal University Otuoke (FUOTUOKE), Federal University of Technology Minna (FUTMINNA), and University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) were the four tertiary institutions selected as finalists. The teams spent two weeks at the CLINTONEL Advanced Engineering Centre (AEC) Aba, learning advanced engineering skills and deploying precision manufacturing technologies to create engineering and manufacturing solutions for Nigeria.

These young geniuses spent two weeks at Centre undergoing intensive training on engineering and different manufacturing processes including: Critical Thinking, Problem Solving, Product Design and Development, ComputerAided Design (CAD), Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM), 3D Printing, Laser Engraving,Laser Cutting, CNC lathe machining, CNC 4-axis Machining, Welding, Fabrication, MetalCasting, etc. A team of experts mentored and guided the students (contestants) for the 2-week period as they deploy the skills acquired to design and build different engineeringproducts and solutions.

Following assessment conducted by experts, UNN was ranked number one in engineering education after winning the Genius Engineering Competition. Team UNN received g a cash prize of N1 million. LAUTECH took the second position, FUOTUOKE, third and FUTMINNA,fourth position.The finalists were ranked according to their performance (scores) in the competition.

Speaking after the competition, Destiny Benstowe (Team UNN) described her experience. “The Nigerian Genius program taught me one very valuable lesson about my career and that is in engineering you need a mentor a mentor always makes things faster and easier and quicker and the directions that you get from mentors are immensely powerful and so for me it’s a beautiful experience”

“The challenge boosted my confidence in my ability to build engineering products and my ability to rapidly produce prototypes. Bringing my engineering design to life has greatly appreciated, and I am now able to engage confidently with 3D printing and CNC machining challenges. It has allowed me to bring to life the theory and knowledge from my engineering discipline and made me a stronger team player.

“It’s a beautiful learning experience. I think this is the first time I’m building a project of this size and we were able to do that in a matter of two weeks. We have gone a really, really long way in just two weeks. We have learnt a lot, we have experienced a lot. We have engaged with a lot of knowledge and experiences. I think these two weeks in the story of our lives will be unforgetable.”

David Okenwa from Team UNN also spoke. His words: “I want to say a very big thank you to CIC. These 2 weeks have been immensely educational and impactful. I have learnt so much on different spheres, not just engineering, but also working in teams. I had hands-on experience of many advanced manufacturing processes I haven’t had access to prior.

Working hard myself and seeing others work hard during the challenge was an inspiration. The challenge reiterated the importance of hard work, teamwork, planning, diligence and good relationships.

The whole program was transformational and enabled me to see engineering more as a means to build profitable solutions to problems. It has definitely increased my confidence as an engineering student. It was indeed a great experience.

Taoheed Oyewo from Team LAUTECH remarked: ““It gives me joy to know that I am watched closely and my engineering cum social Impact is appreciated. This will definitely foster more opportunities to explore, recreate, innovate, use my gifts profitably and render service to humanity. The roots of true achievement lie in the will to become the best you can become. It is in reaching for the stars that we raise ourselves to the height of our potential and the summit of success is not reached in a single leap, but in a series of determined steps.The event also helped me to build my network of intelligentsias and enabled me to marshal out my God’s gifted potentialities.”

Abisoye Akinloye from Team LAUTECH, posited: “ “Nigerian Genius Engineering challenge has really helped me to build career competencies. It’s a huge opportunity/platform that has exposed me to relevant advanced engineering skills which are being sought after in various manufacturing industries both in Nigeria and beyond. The hands-on skills I have acquired in 3D printing, laser technology, Product design with CAD & CAM, Electronic & printed circuit board, CNC machining, and metal casting are new technical skills that have not only given me an edge ahead as a prospective mechanical engineer but also launched my career. Not only that, but it has also bridged the gap between my theoretical knowledge and real-world experience; thus, appreciative of all I have learned as an undergraduate.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

