Ahead of Presidential Primary, APC Govs Meet, Keep Mum

Adedayo Akinwale

The Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Monday night, met in Abuja ahead of the presidential primary of the party slated for May 30.

The meeting held at Kebbi Governors’ lodge, Asokoro, Abuja started around 9pm and ended around 11 pm.

The meeting had in attendance Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers, Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna, Yahaya Bello of Kogi state, Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, Abubkar Bello of Niger state, Abubakar Badaru of Kebbi, Babagana Zulum of Borno state, Kayode Farmi of Ekiti, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state and Simon Lalong of Plateau state.

However, the Chairman of Progressives Governors Forum, and the Governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu refused to address journalists who were keeping vigil.

However, the leadership of the party, the APC governors and the leadership of the National Assembly will meet with President Muhammadu Buhari today, while the president will also meet with the presidential aspirants on Wednesday.

