Again, NERC Set to Review Electricity Tariffs from July 1

Emmanuel Addeh

Again, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) will from July 1, 2022 review electricity tariffs, about six months after carrying out a similar exercise.

In a memo marked: “Notice Of Compliance in Respect of the Biannual Review of the Revenue Requirements of Licensees,” the power sector regulator said that the adjustment will cover among others, changes in relevant macroeconomic indices.

However, it stated that it would not necessarily lead to tariff increase for consumers, noting that some end users may actually have their rates reviewed down if the data available indicated.

NERC stressed that pursuant to the provisions of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA), it adopted the Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) methodology in setting out the basis and procedures for determination of licensees’ revenue requirements and review of electricity tariffs in Nigeria.

It explained that the methodology provides for minor reviews (every six months), major reviews (every five years), and extraordinary reviews in instances where industry parameters have changed significantly from those used in the operating tariffs.

This it said is to such an extent that a review is required urgently to maintain the viability of the electricity industry.

The latest development came a few weeks after a groundswell of insinuations that NERC had hidden the February 1, 2022 increase in power tariffs from Nigerians in a bid to hoodwink consumers.

THISDAY had reported that NERC had just released documents approving tariff increases for Distribution Companies (Discos), about four months after the implementation of the new rates commenced.

In separate orders issued to the 11 Discos, NERC noted that the “minor” hike in tariffs was to compensate for market fundamentals outside the control of the electricity distributors.

But speaking in Abuja, Chairman of NERC, Mr Sanusi Garba, explained that there were no new hikes, apart from the review approved in December, maintaining that the bi-annual review was to take care of inflation, foreign exchange, generation volume among others and insisting that it is part of MYTO.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

