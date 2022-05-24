ADC WilI Rescue Ekiti from ‘Egypt’, Says Oluyede

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

An Australian-based medical practitioner and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in the Ekiti State upcoming governorship election, Dr. Wole Oluyede, has expressed the party resolution to dislodge the All Progressives Congress (APC) and rescue the state from ‘Egypt’ in the June 18 election.

The candidate maintained that the party’s manifesto was ingeniously crafted in such a way that would disentangle the populace from poverty caused by unemployment, economic deprivation, lack of infrastructure and bad governance.

He appealed to the voters to resist any attempt by desperate politicians to buy their conscience through vote buying, saying this tactic would fail them in the coming election.

Oluyede stated these yesterday during a rally in Ado Ekiti, which was attended by huge crowd of party supporters and admirers across the 16 local government areas of the state.

The rally, which started at Ajilosun area of the Ado Ekiti metropolis by ADC supporters, brought about traffic snarl on the Ado-Ikere-Akure road for over three hours.

Motorists traveling through that axis had to take alternative roads to escape the traffic logjam that was caused by huge crowd and long convoy that attended the procession that marched through Ijigbo-Okeyinmi and terminated at Basiri on Iyin road.

Addressing the crowd, Oluyede said the ADC was resolute to dismantling the alleged castle of poverty, unemployment, exclusion and insecurity brought by other parties to Ekiti State.

Oluyede said: “They said they are bringing thugs, but God has arrested them for us. They even threatened that we shouldn’t organise this rally, but they failed. Nobody’s blood will be shed in this election by the grace of God.

“Don’t fall for their money; God won’t allow you to eat the food of your enemies. This time, God has reclaimed Ekiti State for us. We are not in any way rattled by their threats, because you are behind me.

“Let us go home and campaign house-to –house and tell the people that the party that will bring joy, peace and love has come. The time for economic prosperity and abundance is coming. Let us be serious with our campaigns, because winning the state from these people is possible.”

The medical doctor added: “With the large turnout of our loyalists today, we are making a statement that Ekiti State is fixable. The people have laboured and toiled under the present democracy with only poverty, dearth of social amenities and the attendant impoverishment to show for it.

“The ADC has come as the ready liberator to move our people away from their present Egypt to the Promised Land, and restore the needed hope for better days to come.

“My deputy, Dr. Hidiat Popoola, and I shall breast the tape to victory on June 18, 2022, and Ekiti State shall know peace again through quality representation and resourceful governance, which are kernels of human self-worth and dignity.”

