2023: Ide Owodiong’s Blueprint Best to Address A’lbom Challenges, Says Group

Okon Bassey in Uyo

A frontline governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Obong Ide Owodiong ldemeko, has been singled out as the only aspirant with a comprehensive and satisfactory blueprint to govern the state if elected.

A foremost professional media group operating under the aegis of Media Professionals for Good Governance (MPGG) made the assertion yesterday in Uyo while speaking on the programmes of governorship aspirants in the state.

The Coordinator of the MPGG, Mr. Dennis Friday Umo, noted that the group which is apolitical but promotes good governance arrived at the conclusion after painstakingly going through the various programmes of the major aspirants in the governorship race.

Umo said: ”You all know that we have served our state and nation at different times as society watch dogs. Our assessment is devoid of any sentiment. We took time to go through the programmes of all the major aspirants and got marveled at the over 234 paged blueprint advanced by Obong Ide Owodiong Idemeko to turn around the fortunes of the state.”

The group highlighted that the blueprint did not only capture the several problems confronting the state but carefully advanced genuine ways to address them for the growth, progress and prosperity of the state.

”The unique thing about his blueprint is the painstaking analysis and well detailed possible solutions to identified challenges and these cut across all sectors of the state and beyond,” the coordinator explained.

The coordinator noted that Idemeko’s plan for education, agriculture and health sectors would revive these critical sectors and put the state back on sound footing.

He said: “Akwa Ibom people will be the greatest beneficiaries of these programmes, this blueprint is all inclusive and far reaching and we as a people must support this vision for the interest of our children and future generation.

”The guber aspirant’s vision on local government administration is excellent. We need an independent local government council, separated from the apron strings of the state government. We need vibrant legislature and independent judiciary to rejig the system for progress and prosperity.”

The group said records available to them showed that Idemeko had a Masters’ degree in Political Science and capped it with 30 years unblemished record of service in top rated oil conglomerate ExxonMobil working in its different branches across the world.

