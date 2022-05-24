2023 Elections: Court of Appeal Inaugurates Electoral Judicial Manual Committee (EJMC)

As part of its preparation for the fast approaching 2023 general elections, the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, on Thursday inaugurated a 13-man Electoral Judicial Manual Committee (EJMC), for review of 3rd Edition of Election Petition Tribunal Manual.

The Committee which is chaired by Honourable Justice Ignatius Agube of the Court of Appeal, is to among other things, consider the present decisions of the Courts and Tribunals in the light of the Electoral Act 2022, and the recommendations of electoral observers such as partners and other critical stakeholders.

Members of the Committee are:

1. Hon. Justice I.I. Agube JCA (Chairman)

2. Hon. Justice P.O. Ige, JCA

3. Hon Justice Emeka Nwite, FHC

4. Hon. Justice Sylvanus Chinedu Oriji, FCT, HC

5. Hon Justice Oji Elizabeth Ama, NIC

6. An INEC Rep.

7. Paul Harris Ogbole, SAN

8. Y.D Dangana Esq (H.M LIMAN Chambers)

9. Kabir Eniola Akanbu Esq, DCR (HQ & EPT)

10. Ahmed Ibrahim Kala Esq, Snr. Reg. (Gombe Div)

11. Altine Duvihrum Maitumbi Esq, Snr Reg.I (EPT)

12. Samira Aliyu, Esq, Snr. Reg 1 (Legal)

13. Valentine Nwakanma, Esq. Reg I PCA CHAM

While inaugurating the Committee, the President of the Court stated that it was her expectation that the exercise would culminate in the production of the Maiden Edition of the Electoral Judicial Manual, which will be designed to prepare Nigeria’s judicial system for the enormous task imminent with the 2023 elections in focus.

Justice Dongban-Mensem explained that the objective of the Electoral Judicial Manual (EJM), is to provide a quick reference material for all strata of Judges and all persons involved in the electoral adjudicatory process.

The manual, she added, would be a guide on frequently litigated electoral issues so that conflicting decisions can be drastically reduced, if not totally eliminated.

She recalled that in the past, the manual was titled, ‘Manual for Election Petition Tribunals’, gave it a restrictive connotation, thereby limiting its usage and discouraging other electoral stake holders from accessing and utilising its rich contents.

She expressed optimism that the Electoral Judicial Manual would be a vital quick reference guide and reference material, for all levels of Judges in the discharge of their duties in the election year.

