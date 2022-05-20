The Elegant and Resilient Portrait of Ngozi Ekeoma at 50

Vanessa Obioha reports that the 50th birthday party of the Managing Director of Nepal Group, Ngozi Ekeoma, was all shades of grandeur and elegance

Do not be mistaken: the Managing Director of Nepal Group, Ngozi Ekeoma, knows how to throw a stupendous party. If you were ever in doubt, her 50th birthday party at Harbour Point on Victoria Island, Lagos, was proof of her party-planning skills.

The hall was a continuum of elegance dripped in greenery, from the lush green carpet to the decorative plants perched on each table. There were also lit candles on the table, eliciting a celestial aura.

Like her 45th birthday themed ‘The Great Gatsby’, her 50th was no different. The dress code was ‘Met Gala’. Coincidentally, the Met Gala, a fundraising event by the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute in the United States, was held three days after her birthday.

Guests dressed gorgeously for the event. Women paraded in long flowing gowns made of high-quality fabrics. While some kept their styles simple, others wore bold designs — a carnation here, a high thigh slit there. Some, however, aimed for shorter outfits. Some guests donned fashionable headgears.

The men were not left out in the fashion display. Not a few opted for the senator outfit, while others settled for dapper suits.

The birthday celebrator donned two outfits for the occasion. First, a Fuschia pink flowing gown and hair accessories that gave her a regal look. Her second outfit was a blue flowing gown with the hemline a mix of bright colours.

The menu was an eclectic mix — oriental and local dishes, choicest wines, champagnes and other beverages.

Not one to do things in half measures, Ekeoma ensured that the best in the music industry performed at her party. Therefore, guests were treated to soul-lifting songs from gospel artists Joe Praiz and Mercy Chinwo, while Flavour, who brought the party to a close, thrilled the audience with his flavourful Highlife tunes.

Some of the prominent names at the event include politician and businessman Ifeanyi Ubah, the past Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank, Nnamdi Okonkwo, veteran footballer Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, current Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, former governor of Anambra State and presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, actress Rita Dominic, actor Kanayo.O.Kanayo, among others.

Beyond the display of grandeur, the celebration was a show of the resilient spirit of the celebrator as captured by the sermon of the President, Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN) Rev. Benebo Fubara-Manuel.

The reverend’s message titled ‘Places of Sunset’ captured the difficulties one may experience in life and how it can be a place of renewal, assurance and revelation. The sermon subtly referred to the storm that rocked the Ekeomas last year when it was alleged that the Nepal Oil boss was fingered in a fraudulent transaction. Echoes of God’s intervention in that trying period reverberated in the hall, particularly when Ekeoma gave her vote of thanks.

She reminded guests that God has always been with her, and the message from her devotion that morning was centred on her becoming a role model. For that to manifest, she told her guests that God is about to make a lot of improvements in every area of her life.

Ekeoma’s life story has a grass-to-grace ring. Born into a polygamous family in Aba, Abia State, she is the fifth child of her father and the third of her mother. At age 16, Ekeoma was married off and brought to Lagos for the first time. Although she is a mother of four children and grandmother of three children, there were episodes of darkness in her life. This much was revealed in a documentary reel where she shared moments when she was suicidal. But as always, God showed up in her life and held her through every storm.

As an unapologetic Aba woman whose skills lie in trading, Ekeoma never considered herself to be in the fancy professional fields of medicine or law. But again, Providence had charted a different path for her. Today, she has a diploma in Criminal Justice Administration from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and a Bachelor of Law degree from the same university. She has enrolled on an LLM course at the UNILAG intending to specialise in human rights and particularly women’s rights, and is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School, Boston. She is also a member of the Nigerian Institute of Chartered Arbitrators.

A go-getter, Ekeoma’s rise in the business world is characterised by humble beginnings. From retailing to supplying, she has emerged as a global industry player in the oil and gas, aviation, shipping, insurance, manufacturing, farming, transportation and logistics sectors.

She recalled being discouraged from venturing into the oil and gas industry.

“They told me no woman has made it there, and the only woman who has is of a high class,” she said.

Undeterred, she trudged on and today is recognised as one of the leading ladies in the sector.

At home, Ekeoma is a loving mother and wife. During his exaltation in the reel, her husband lovingly said if he ever had to act desperately, it would be for her. Her children, too, extolled her beauty, love, care, intelligence and ambition. Although she acknowledged not being the best of wives, Ekeoma, in a show of appreciation, knelt and thanked her husband for loving her perfect imperfections unconditionally.

The greatest appreciation of the night came from the employees of Nepal Oil and Gas, who presented a Lexus SUV to the celebrator as a birthday gift. The two-day celebration culminated in a thanksgiving service at the Presbyterian Church in Yaba on Sunday, May 1.

