‘Stupid Finder’ Continues to Gain Attention

Vanessa Obioha

Following its recent release on EbonyLife’s Creative Academy platform on YouTube, the Dotun Ololade and Sylvester Ahons directed short film ‘Stupid Finder’ has continued to garner acclaim.

So far, it has been awarded Best Picture, Best Screenplay, Best Director, Best Male Lead Actor, Best Editing, Best Costume Design, Best Art Director, and Best Final Mix and Music by the creative academy.

Produced by Eric Nwanso, Lawrence Iweriebor, Imoh Eboh and Stephanie Ugbeye, ‘Stupid Finder’ takes its cue from the happening around various rural communities and areas in Lagos. The story written by Hope Matthew explores how Nigerian not-haves survive while highlighting in detail their chances at carving a path out of life. Focused on the lower social class, it empowers them to pursue their goals despite the limitations that come with stereotypes.

“As storytellers from Nigeria who have always tried to show the lives and challenges of the lower social class, ‘Stupid Finder’ puts a unique narrative around the nature of truth in their world. As Leonard Cohen put it, ‘there are cracks in everything — that’s how the light gets in,” said Nwanso.

The film stars Ezekiel Abayomi, Akorede Ajayi, Ayodeji Adejumo and Joy Chioma Obilo.

