Shareholders Applaud ABC Orjiako, Retires as Seplat Chairman after 13 Years

It was a harvest of praise by representatives of Nigerian shareholder groups who were at Seplat Energy Plc 9th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos on Wednesday, as they lauded Dr ABC Orjiako who retired after 13 years as the board chairman of the leading energy company.

Speaking at the AGM, Ayodele Kudaisi of Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN) who tagged her comments as validiatory/ recommendation said, “As the saying goes, there’s nothing that has beginning that doesn’t have an end. It is so painful to all shareholders that you have to leave at this point in time. You have done so well and so much for the entity called Seplat Energy.

“You and your team have taken Seplat to an enviable position among all its peers, with resiliency, commitment, focus and unsurpassed objectivity. You have come, you have seen and you have conquered. We are definitely going to miss you here, but don’t be too far away from Seplat.”

Also speaking, National Coordinator, Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), Dr, Anthony Omoniyi Omojola said, “That Seplat Energy Plc is a reliable energy company with limitless potentials is not a mere statement. This has been aptly demonstrated in our performance in the 2021 annual report and accounts we are considering.”

President, Noble Shareholders Solidarity Association (NSSA), Matthew Akinlade, said, “This is a unique occasion that one must commend the Board and Management of the company for stellar performance. I felt highly impressed the kind of progress. The turn around of the company this year to significantly improved profitability and what you are doing to take the company to higher heights especially the acquisition of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU).”

“This is my last AGM as your chairman. Now that I have climbed the iroko, I have fetched all the firewood. I’m very happy that I have been associated with the company in the last 13 years. It has been a good journey. It is the real actualisation of good dream that was supported by the people Seplat has,” Orjiako said.

While thanking the shareholders and all stakeholders in the company for their co-operations during his tenure, Orjiako noted that, “though I am retired, but not tired.”

“I am sure that this company can only grow. I have absolute confidence in the board, management and staff of Seplat, also, the incoming chairman,” Orjiako added.

