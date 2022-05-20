RED’s Culture Intelligence, University of Sussex Release Nigeria Market Sentiments report

Culture Intelligence from RED in partnership with the University of Sussex has released the Nigeria Market Sentiments and Study Motivations Report 2022.

The report was part of its commitment to help brand managers, policy makers, and culture enthusiasts understand prevailing trends with a view to making informed decisions.

Conducted by the brand and market intelligence unit of RED | For Africa at the instance of the University of Sussex, an award-winning research and development focused institution, the report examined issues surrounding Nigerians studying abroad — especially in the United Kingdom — in the years following the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The study polled over 4,000 teens, young adults, and adults from the six geo-political zones of Nigeria with active interests in studying beyond the shores of Nigeria.

“The UK/Nigeria study motivations report is the first indigenous report that looks deeply into the issues that influence people’s choices regarding the institution they intend to study,” said Isime Esene, Chief Intelligence Officer at RED | For Africa.

Senior International Officer (Africa & The Middle East), University of Sussex, Tosin Adebisi noted that the study was aimed at providing stakeholders on both sides of the spectrum — prospective students and international institutions — a treasure-trove of useful data and insights that are crucial to decision making.

“The study outcomes point to many well-known, as well uncommon trends in the way people seek international education. We are delighted to have facilitated this study in partnership with Culture Intelligence from RED and other stakeholders, and we believe it would further underscore our commitment to Africa, especially Nigeria which boasts of a considerable number of University of Sussex alumni,” Adebisi said.

Chair of the British Universities’ International Liaison Association (BUILA), Bobby Mehta added that the report brings to fore the key factors that inform students’ choices to study in the UK.

“The report presents us an opportunity to respond effectively to the changing dynamics we are witnessing in the international education sector particularly as it relates to Africa in the post-COVID era,” he added.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

