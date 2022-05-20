Lagos to London Gets International Acknowledgement

Mary Nnah

The novel, Lagos to London, has officially launched into the global learning curriculum, starting with the British International School, Lagos. The signing ceremony which was held recently has proven to be a turning point in the academia and literary fields.

The curriculum which was designed around lessons shared in the Lagos to London novel seeks to empower learners with the mindset and skills essential for success as self-starting individuals with the capability to lead themselves, engage with others, and uses these as means to build their life.

This British International School, the first school to partner with the Lagos to London Team to pilot this global learning curriculum into its Personal, Health, Social, and Economic Education will introduce the learners to diverse forms of learning designs including scenario-based learning, guided discussions, and experimental activities.

These active learning approaches will result in longer-term recall, synthesis, and problem-solving skills than learning by hearing, reading, or watching. The curriculum adopts the learning-by-doing model instead of the learning-by-telling model and will run for 6 weeks with the last week for learners’ presentations.

The curriculum signing event was hosted with more than 60 students in attendance, Ms. Jacinta Agim (Head of form 10), 6 instructors, and the British International School Principal, Kevin Donnelly.

The launch began with the Author of Lagos to London Mrs. Lola Aworanti-Ekugo introducing the vision, structure, and objectives of the course to the students which are self-leadership skills – where learners are taught to unlock their full potential with the ability to affect positive change, inter-engagement skills – learners are taught to cultivate authentic, interdependent relationships grounded in compassion, mutual respect, and cultural awareness, and Career Development – learners are taught to use their knowledge of self and decision-making skill to shape their career.

Speaking on the partnership, Principal Kevin Donnelly expressed his excitement about the British International School being the pilot school for this initiative and how this global learning curriculum will help the students take ownership of their lives by building ethical values and developing their cultural awareness and decision-making skills.

He also affirmed that from the next academic session, this curriculum will be introduced to the lower forms.

According to Demilade Oluwasina, Founder of Learnible Global, the partnership experience on the Lagos to London Curriculum signing was extremely fulfilling.

He said, “the book is a rich body of work, packed with loads of personal and professional growth insights. It was great to collaborate with the Author to help transform those insights into practical application through Experiential Learning Design”.

