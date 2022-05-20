Imo PDP Primary: INEC Voids Ad Hoc National List, Approves Statutory Delegates

Sunday Aborisade



The Independent National Electoral Commission has ordered the Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party to use only statutory delegates for the conduct of all primary elections in the state.

The development has therefore, worsened the crisis rocking the PDP in the state.

INEC had earlier voided the conduct of the three-member ad hoc delegates election of the party held on 30th April 2022 and a subsequent rescheduled Congress held on 11th May.

In the latest twist, the Commission in a letter dated 17th May, 2022 to the National Chairman of PDP, obtained by THISDAY in Abuja yesterday , also voided the one-man delegate election conducted by the party, claiming that there were no original result sheets at any of the congress venues.

INEC in the letter signed by its acting Secretary, Aminu Idris, thereafter ordered the PDP in Imo State to conduct all primary elections using only Statutory Delegates as provided for in the party’s Constitution.

Reacting to the development, an aspirant for the House of Representatives, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, said INEC decision was a victory for Imo PDP.

He said it was “a commendable rescue from an impending catastrophic end as the party would have used an illegal list of delegates to conduct primary election which would have led to the entire process being voided.”

Ikenga also sympathised with the over 900 ad hoc delegates in the state who had now lost the opportunity to participate in the primaries and vote to choose the candidates of the party.

He further faulted the National Secretary of the Party Senator Samuel Anyanwu of allegedly causing the loss.

He, therefore, called on the delegates and stakeholders to hold the National Secretary responsible for the loss of chance to vote.

Ugochinyere said: “This situation is a basket of mixed blessings as Imo PDP members can now sleep with both eyes closed as the desperate efforts to foist a fake delegates list on them have ended.

“INEC has mandated that all primaries in Imo State for the party should be conducted with only Statutory Delegates,” he added.

