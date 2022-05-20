I’ll Drive the Process of Nigeria’s Restructuring, Says Saraki

Wole Ayodele



Former Senate President and Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Hopeful, Dr. Bukala Saraki, has pledged to drive the process of restructuring Nigeria if he is elected President in 2023.

Addressing Taraba PDP delegates in Jalingo on Wednesday, Saraki stressed that it has become imperative to restructure the country if it must overcome the myriad of challenges bedeviling it.

He stressed that being a former governor and former Senate President, he’s in a better position to galvanise the executive and the legislative arms to enact legislation that would bring about fiscal restructuring, devolution of powers, and revenue allocation.

According to him “issue of restructuring Nigeria has become imperative. We cannot continue to run the country the way it is presently and expect to develop. Restructuring Nigeria would help to address the challenges facing the country, particularly security, economic and socio-political,

“We have to ensure that we enact the right legislation for the creation of state police which is very critical to address the security challenges facing the country as well as bring some of the items on the exclusive legislative list to the concurrent legislative list and alteration of the revenue sharing formula.”

Saraki assured Nigerians that he would leave the office of the President much better than he meets it.

He maintained that the country has gone through so many unusual times and it’s presently at a defining moment and therefore required fresh leadership to turn things around, saying that the country cannot afford to use sentiment to choose leaders for the sake of the memory of those that have lost their lives.

He added that the country needed a team player to galvanise the human and material resources available to the country to achieve greatness, noting that as Senate President, he was persecuted by the executive but was able to overcome due to the support of his colleagues because he carried everybody along.

Saraki urged Nigerians to vote for the man that could do the job of rescuing the country, and declared that he is the most prepared and experienced at this critical moment, adding that he is the only aspirant that has produced a policy document on how to rescue Nigeria which is an indication of how prepared he is.

He reiterated that the problem of insecurity, underdevelopment, and economic hardship could only stop with the right leadership.

He said: “The work is enormous, look for the right President that would be respected in the committee of Nations.”

Also speaking, the Governor of Taraba State, Mr. Darius Ishaku, stated that the country needed a courageous leader to solve the myriads of challenges facing the country, saying that Saraki is such a courageous man.

Ishaku commended Saraki for his numerous contributions to the success of the PDP, saying that the former Senate President and his team were behind the introduction of consensus arrangement within the party.

