Goldberg Takeover Party Thrills Consumers in Akure

Mary Nnah

Goldberg lager beer left a lasting impression on consumers in Akure, delivering premium enjoyment and empowerment at the takeover party held on May 15th.

The Goldberg Takeover Party which is a platform that recognises and celebrates the dignity of labour among Omoluabi, an alias for the consumers of the brand, also gives expression to traditional music redefined through modernity.

Commenting on the event, Brand Manager, Goldberg, Oluyemi Ekundayo, said, “We have been on a tour since the beginning of this year to engage our consumers across the regions. We are in Akure because the people are very dear to us as a brand. This is one of our biggest markets and it is only appropriate that we appreciate their patronage so far and reward them accordingly. We are also doing this to recognise the hardworking nature of the people and offer them a platform to enjoy themselves as this is the whole essence of our takeover parties. You can sense their hardworking spirit in the DJ contest. Our rewarding the DJs is a way of encouraging them to keep up the good work and we are confident that they will go far in their career.”

Afro pop recording artiste and performer, Adekunle Temitope popularly known as Small Doctor entertained the crowd with his electrifying performance. The Agege-bred crooner who hails from Ondo State delivered a show stopping performance that got partygoers off their seats to dance and sing along.

DJ YK Mule, DJ Yorgzy, and DJ Biggysteelz took turns to entertain the excited audience with their dexterity on the turntables, dishing out a mix of both traditional and modern tunes. Karkarkey Percussion, the Ayanwale of Goldberg also delivered an impressive performance with the talking drum alongside one of Akure’s eulogists, Erelu Elemure.

The DJ contest featured two of Akure’s disc jockeys, DJ Tanziro and DJ Bobwhy going head to head, dishing out different tunes for the listening pleasure of the audience. After a keen contest, Goldberg awarded DJ Bobwhy the cash prize of six hundred thousand naira (N600,000) while DJ Tanziro took home the sum of four hundred thousand naira (N400,000) having scored 95 and 64 votes respectively at the end of the session.

Residents of Akure were clearly thrilled throughout the night of enjoyment put together by their favourite lager beer, Goldberg. Consumers at the event also went home with cash and other prizes ranging from TV, fans, headsets and mobile phones.

The Goldberg Takeover Party Akure is the third edition to hold this year 2022 after Ibadan and Warri hosted the event earlier. Keep your ears to the ground and your dancing shoes ready as the enjoyment that Goldberg offers will be in your city soon.

