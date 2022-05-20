FAREWELL, ‘OJEMBA’ GAB OFOMA

Pat Onukwuli pays tribute to Ofoma, friend and colleague, killed by ‘unknown gunmen’

“The righteous man perishes, and no one lays it to heart; devout men are taken away, while no one understands. For the righteous man is taken away from calamity; he enters peace; they rest in their beds who walk in their uprightness.” Isaiah 57:1-2.

Today, Friday 20th May 2022 relations, friends and well-wishers gather at Umunnealam, Umudim, within Nnewi commercial and industrial city of Anambra State to inter one of its finest sons, Chief Gab Ofoma who met his untimely, excruciating and harrowing death on Sunday February 20, 2022, in callous hands of “unknown gunmen” along Ukpor-Lilu-Orsumoghu-Azia-Mbosi Road that links Anambra and Imo States. He was on his way back to his base in Port Harcourt, Rivers State after visiting his hometown of Nnewi for the weekend. His only infraction was being driven in an SUV, therefore, he looked like a “big man” that must be slain. Sources have it that it is almost becoming normal for gunmen to kill individuals driven in high-end vehicles, especially those that are not accompanied by convoy of armed security operatives. I find it mentally difficult to recreate an image of his final moments, the brief terrifying dialogue he had with his assassins and his unheeded pleas for mercy from men who have lost their humanity.

These demons, without batting an eyelid, fired lethal shots in execution-style, that cut short and ended an exemplary sojourn. So many innocent Nigerians have met and many more may meet their premature end along this strip of highway. It is shameful and indeed embarrassing that nothing meaningful has been done to rid this place, well known to security operatives, of these undesirable elements who continue to cause mayhem.

Sadly, the parlous state of security situation in today’s Nigeria has meant that no one has been brought to book for this dastardly act. In my article “Anambra and Task before Soludo” published in Sun and Vanguard Newspapers of Thursday 10th February 2022, I nudged Soludo’s in-coming administration to prioritise containing the state’s deteriorating security situation. The poor security situation in the state and the entire Southeast zone requires drastic overhaul of the security architecture. It will pay no dividend attempting to reinvent the old security wheel currently on ground in the state which could not lighten the people’s burden. All manner of crime is on upward trajectory with no sign of abating, especially escalation of intake of methamphetamine hydrochloride by many unemployed youths. Such rise in crime rate requires an out-of-the-way approach.

Town vigilante services should be restructured to be more involved as well as other neighbourhood watches. It is unbelievable and, certainly, unthinkable that my suave and genial senior colleague, who held the traditional title of “Ojemba Enwe Ilo, Nnewi” literally meaning a traveller has no enemies; would end up in the cold hands of unknown enemies whilst travelling back to his station.

Uncle Gabby, as I would call you, I am yet to come to terms with the appalling reality that you are no more. No quantity of words scribbled here or indeed voiced in any oration or tribute can adequately express my feelings at the creepy certitude of your unforeseen and untimely death. The unfortunate and suddenness of your departure has left me devastated, dejected, depressed and indeed miserable. My sadness and heavy-heartedness are better imagined.

To say that Chief Gab Ofoma was amongst the rarest and most refined of mankind will be an understatement. In today’s world where loyalty, ideology, predilection and principle change with ease and cynicism, flattery and sycophancy the order of the day; Ojemba was an unwavering beacon of integrity and rectitude who made more friends than enemies. Adapting from Obama’s Eulogy for Beau Biden, Ojemba was someone who cared. Someone who charmed, disarmed, and put you at ease with his smiles.

I remember my last encounter with him in July 2021, I had called to say hello and he told me he was home at Nnewi. He invited me over and somehow, I forgot about the appointment.

Despite being my very senior he called to find out if I was still coming because he has been waiting. This was typical of Ojemba, down to earth, practical and realistic, and with no deceptions or pretensions. These marauders robbed our dearly beloved Ojemba the chance of growing old and to have opportunity to fulfil some wishes of a dying person. Some of these wishes Angela Morrow listed as five tasks of a dying man to include – apologising for past mistakes, forgiving others for their mistakes, thanking those people who matter most, saying “I love you” to those they love, and saying goodbye.

Without the opportunity to do these valuable things, one would have died with unfinished business. Conversely, Jeff Mason in his reflections on “Death and Its Concept” asserts there is no method of getting to know death better, because death is mysterious and incomprehensible.

However, living towards death in time gives us direction and framework within which to understand the changes that life brings. Furthermore, for Plato the obsessive fear of death can affect the course of our lives. Ultimately, it is useful to think about death only to the point that it frees us to live fully immersed in the life we have yet to live.

Ojemba lived fully, but the cruel and unyielding fate of death came calling unpredictably.

As the 17th Century English poet and clergyman, John Donne, famous for his intricate metaphors, eloquent sermons and incisive meditations articulated “Death, be not proud,” “No man is an island”. Donne went on to declare that because we are all part of humanity, any person’s death is a loss to all of us: “Any man’s death diminishes me, because I am involved in people; and therefore, never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee.”

We all will die someday, and the bell will toll for each one of us. Today, the bell tolls for Ojemba. Whom will the bell toll for tomorrow? We could well be next in line. Who knows?

Ojemba, was a man of few words and had a golden heart. He was supple and accommodating. Bluster, swagger and rhetoric were antithetical to his being. Taking on footsteps of Francis Bacon, he was a staunch believer that knowledge is power. He mirrored Jeremy Bentham in seeking greatest happiness for greatest number. He was not imperious or bossy. He was a motivator of men.

So many prominent Estate Surveyors and Valuers passed through his tutelage. He was an illustrious Nigerian, eminent Nnewi Son, a conscientious citizen of Garden City, notable bridge-builder and a noteworthy philanthropist. His was sunset at eventide. As American novelist and screenwriter, George R.R. Martin, expressed “When the sun has set, no candle can replace it.” I really do not know if I will ever stop crying. This loss is indeed irreparable. I, however, must take solace in teachings of the Bible expressed in Isaiah 57:1 quoted above and paraphrased herewith.

The righteous perish and devout taken away, and no one understands that they are taken away to be spared from evil. Nevertheless, like Julius Caesar after being triumphant at Battle of Zela said: You came, you saw, and you conquered. Veni Vidi Vici.

Dr Onukwuli writes from Bolton, UK

