Ekiti Guber: Bagudu, Akeredolu, Omo-Agege Lead 62-member Governorship Campaign Council

Adedayo Akinwale

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed the Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu as the Chairman of its Ekiti State Governorship Campaign council.

The National Organising Secretary of the Party, Suleiman Argungun in a statement issued yesterday, stated that the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu; Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege are also part of the 61-member committee.

Others are: Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodinma; his Kogi State counterpart, Yahaya Bello; Governor of Plateau State, Solomon Lalong; Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers and the Minister of Works and Housing, Raji Fashola are also part of the council.

He said the campaign council would be inaugurated by the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdulahi Adamu on Monday at the party secretariat in Abuja.

