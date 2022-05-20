Delta Blames IPOB Menace on FG’s Poor Handling of Nnamdi Kanu’s Case

Omon-Julius Onabu



The poor manner with which the federal government is handling the case of the Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has led to spread of IPOB’s activities.

IPOB extended the enforcement of its sit-at-home order to Asaba and environs on Wednesday where one person was killed and vehicles burnt.

Reacting to the development, the Delta State Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, said the situation would not have degenerated to current levels had the federal government treated the issue of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu well.

Nevertheless, he said that security agencies were on top of the situation, adding that the people shall confidently go about their lawful activities without fear of intimidation despite the unfortunate incident of Wednesday at Ugbolu on the Illah-Asaba highway.

Aniagwu said: “Let me assure you that security agencies have been put on red alert to ensure that our people go about their business legally and lawfully.

“Nobody is happy about what is happening in the South-East because it is affecting the economy of the South-East; and, so we are appealing to those asking people to stay at home to look for other means of agitating for the release of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

“We also believe that if the federal government had treated the issue of Nnamdi Kanu well, we wouldn’t have gotten to where we are now.”

Meanwhile, he said the decision of Delta State Government to invest N5.1 billion in the construction of an International Conference Centre in Asaba was part of projects aimed at enhancing the nascent megacity status of the state capital.

The commissioner stated this while briefing newsmen on resolutions of the State Executive Council (EXCO) presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Towards meeting the 12-month projected completion and prompt delivery deadline, the state government has “also approved 35 per cent mobilisation fees to the contractor”, the information commissioner said.

“Although, we have an ultra-modern Events Centre here in Asaba, it doesn’t serve the purpose of an international conference centre where different break-out rooms and committee meetings are usually held hence the need to have something of a world-class standard just like the one in Abuja”, he pointed out.

Aniagwu further said that the EXCO also approved the construction of a Cottage Hospital at Ovwor-Olomu at a total cost of N423 million.

Aniagwu, who said that EXCO received request for review of 10 projects due to rising cost of materials”, said several roads have been approved for construction, including the 2.49km internal roads in Kokori and 2km Eku internal roads in Ethiope East Local Government Area, 1.17km Obi Palace Road Ubulu-Uno, Aniocha South, 2km Anioge Street Idumesah, Ika North East, Construction of 1.8km internal roads in Burutu and 1.2km rigid pavement of Dr Mike Loyibo Street in Tuomo, Bomadi Local Government Area.

Others include: Ellu internal roads in Isoko North, 1.2km internal road, Iwezue Lane Boji-Boji Agbor, Ika South, 5.2km Emede Internal Road, Isoko South, 3.9km Utagba-Uno-Ndemili road in Ndokwa West, 4.7km Phase two Obiaruku-Umuebu road in Ukwuani LGA and the 6.6km Flood control measures along Madonna Collage Road and 3.6km road.

However, he revealed that the government has terminated contract for the construction of the Mini-sports Arena in Koko, Warri North Local Government Area but approved the sum of N543 million as “compensation for verified property owners at the defunct Abraka Market in Asaba”.

